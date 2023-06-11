The getaway comes courtesy of Vibe by Jet2Holidays where the winner will get £10,000 to spend on a holiday, and they'll have a two-year period to use that by.

To enter the competition you'll need to download the Love Island app or text 'LOVE' to 6554.

Alternatively, you can enter through the ITV Win website here, with it costing £2 to do so.

Finally, you can go through post by writing your name and phone number to WIN23, PO Box 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ.

Does Love Island air on Saturdays?





Similar to the show's format over previous years, a new episode of Love Island does not air on Saturdays.

However, you can tune in (or catch up) with Love Island: Unseen Bits for even more villa content.

The unseen bits spin-off features exclusive content from that week in the villa that didn't make it into the main show in order to give the islanders a day off from filming.

When did Love Island start?





The current incarnation of Love Island began on June 7, 2015.

However, the original show - Celebrity Love Island - which was not particularly successful, aired in the summer of 2005 when Jayne Middlemiss and Fran Cosgrave won the contest.

The late Caroline Flack began presenting the ITV dating show in 2015 and it became the most-watched programme on the channel.

Love Island airs weekdays and on Sundays at 9 pm on ITV2 and on ITVX.