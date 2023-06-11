The Mail reported Naked Attraction, Scared Of The Dark, Rescue: Extreme Medics and Four Weddings were all being scrapped in what Channel 4 staff were calling a "bloodbath".

The decision to axe these shows, The Mail reported was due to a lack of available funding.

But a Channel 4 spokesperson has revealed this is not the case and they are in fact in a healthy financial position having last year recorded record-breaking revenues.

Channel 4 denies axing of popular shows

The Channel 4 spokesperson said while a decision was yet to be made on Scared of the Dark, season one had performed extremely well and was likely to be given the go ahead for a new series at a later date.

Scared of the Dark, which was hosted by Danny Dyer, saw celebrities including Chris Eubank and Scarlett Moffatt take part in the first season which aired back in April.

While new episodes of Naked Attraction - which is in its 11th season - have already been filmed and will air in 2024.

The Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Naked Attraction has not been decommissioned and a new series will return to Channel 4 next year.

New episodes of Naked Attraction have already been filmed and will air in 2024. (Image: Channel 4)

"Scared of the Dark enjoyed a celebrated first season with excellent linear and streaming performance.”

The spokesperson added: “Channel 4 is in robust health – however like all commercial broadcasters we’re taking some precautionary measures - such as rephrasing some content and production - in response to a downturn in the ad-market.

"The vast majority of our shows have not been affected."

Rescue: Extreme Medics will not be returning to Channel 4 for a new series, but only because it didn't return the numbers the broadcaster had hoped.

Meanwhile, the Four Weddings reboot never began filming, with Channel 4 making the decision to stand down production of the show last month.