The toy retailer returned to the UK high street for the first time since closing all its UK stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

Toys 'R' Us opened the doors to its new store in WHSmith in Monks Cross, York yesterday.

Families queued to catch the first glimpse of the store, delighted to see the return of Toys 'R' Us in the UK.

One person who attended the York store opening, on Facebook, said: "What a great experience for our little ones. They loved it."

While another added: "We had a great morning especially my son who was 2nd in the queue."

Toys 'R' Us UK on Facebook said they were excited to see so many people at the opening.

Toys 'R' Us said: "What a day! It was so exciting to see everyone who came to visit WHSmith Monks Cross this morning!

"Geoffrey & friends had a great time meeting you all! There were plenty of smiles and laughs all round, check out the fun!"

@toysrus_uk_ is opening its doors tomorrow here at Monks Cross! 🥳️



The first 75 kids will snag a free Toys R Us goody bag worth over £20! Set your alarms early, because the doors swing open at 9.00 am! ⏰



Who’s visiting tomorrow? 🙋



📍Located in WHSmith pic.twitter.com/zdWMdJAlWe — Monks Cross (@MonksCross) June 9, 2023

This is one of nine new Toys 'R' Us stores set to open in the UK.

All the Toys 'R' Us stores opening in the UK

Toys 'R' Us revealed recently it would be opening nine stores within WHSmith branches across the UK.

Here is where the new Toys 'R' Us stores will be opening:

York (Monks Cross) - OPEN

Canterbury (St George Street)

Chelmsford (High Street)

Cheltenham (High Street)

Cwmbran (The Mall)

Oxford (Cornmarket Street)

Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)

Reading (Broad Street)

Solihull (Mell Square)

What WHSmiths said about the new partnership

WHSmith High Street Managing Director, Sean Toal, said: "At WHSmith, we're always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting, new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys "R" Us certainly does this!

"The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

"Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe!"