According to The Sun, talks between Gibson and I'm a Celeb producers are in an "advanced stage" and her contract to venture to Australia would be worth £100,000.

Gibson is used to reality television shows having risen to fame after appearing on Big Brother back in 2010.

Recently, she has appeared regularly on This Morning and has occasionally been a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Gibson appeared alongside Holly Willoughby when she returned to This Morning on Monday for the first time since the Phillip Schofield drama.

Will we see Josie Gibson on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here?





A television source, talking to The Sun said: “I’m A Celeb producers have begun negotiations with Josie’s team to try and lure her with a £100,000 contract. Talks are at an advanced stage.

“Josie has been a fan of the series for many years and is interested and looking at the bigger picture of her TV career.

“The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs.”

ITV was unable to confirm the reports.

ITV said: "Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are speculation.”

I'm a Celebrity will return to Australia later this year after the All Stars series was filmed in South Africa earlier in 2023.

Myleene Klass won the series and was crowned the first ever I'm a Celebrity legend.