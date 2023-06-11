According to The Mail, Naked Attraction, Scared Of The Dark, medical documentary Rescue: Extreme Medics and Four Weddings have all been scrapped in what channel 4 staff are calling a "bloodbath".

The Last Leg will also see its funding cut.

The decision to axe these shows, The Mail reports, is due to a lack of available funding.

Scared of the Dark look set to have been scrapped after just one season. (Image: Channel 4)

Channel 4 staff calling the axing of shows a "bloodbath"





Talking to The Mail, an insider said: "Everyone is calling it a Channel 4 bloodbath.

"At first everyone was in total shock when Four Weddings was cancelled.

"It’s almost unheard of that a show that is going really well is decommissioned, but as news started to spread, other shows were falling down too.

"They were told that Ian Katz had been looking at the channel’s entire output, and they were sorry but it had to happen because there was no money.

"The casting team were already in place to start on Naked Attraction and were all told they were no longer needed as they were not making another series.

"They tried to lessen the blow to the show’s freelance crew by saying they hope to make another series in December, but that doesn’t help them now."

We may have seen the last of Rescue: Extreme Medics on Channel 4. (Image: Channel 4)

The 11th season of Naked Attraction aired on Channel 4 last month.

Scared of the Dark, which was hosted by Dany Dyer, saw celebrities including Chris Eubank and Scarlett Moffatt take part in the first season which aired back in April.

It was reportedly renewed for a second season last month, but now looks like it won't be returning to our screens.

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.