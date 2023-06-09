As the chaos begins and couples defend each other over who is already “married off” and who isn’t, what were the ITV stars banned from taking into the villa?

We see a variety of products in the background during each episode when the girls get ready in the dressing room and the boys give themselves a quick groom as they prepare to “graft”, but there are some things they couldn’t pack in their famous white suitcases.

Eden’s Gate has researched and analysed information gathered from video content and posts shared by past islanders to reveal the essentials that are banned from taking into the villa with them – and some may surprise you.

Just Tyrique at his default setting 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mTgxvg1UiQ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 9, 2023

Some of the items Love Island stars have been banned from taking into the villa

Watches

Love Islanders must adapt to a life without the concept of time. Watches and clocks are not allowed inside the villa, and it has been reported that even the oven and hot tub are covered to conceal the time.

The contestants rely on the position of the sun to gauge the time of day, and the producers inform them when to sleep and wake up.

Luca Bish, Love Island contestant on series eight, revealed that evenings involving re-couplings can lead into the early hours of the morning, meaning they would actually start the mornings at 12-3pm without knowing.

Books, magazines or newspapers

In addition to mobile phones, Love Island contestants are also cut off from the outside world, which means they are not allowed access to any newspapers, magazines, or books during their free time.

This restriction encourages the contestants to focus on their connections and activities within the villa, keeping them engaged around the clock.

Fake tan

In a TikTok video shared by Chloe Burrows, the runner-up in 2021, it was revealed that the use of fake tan is prohibited in the Love Island villa.

The producers made this decision to protect the pristine white bed sheets in the bedroom from unsightly stains caused by fake tan. As a result, the islanders are not allowed to achieve a golden glow using these products.

Mobile phones

While each contestant is given a phone for taking photos and receiving messages, their personal phones are strictly prohibited in the villa.

Last season, the show took a step further by banning the families and friends of the islanders from monitoring or posting on the contestants' phones, which has continued in this series.

Branded clothes

The islanders are fortunate to receive a continuous supply of clothes from the show's sponsors.

However, they are not permitted to wear their own clothes if they feature identifiable brands, logos, or slogans.

Love Island has previously partnered with I Saw It First, but as of last year, the show collaborates with eBay to promote the use of sustainable, preloved clothing.

Tasha Ghouri, who placed fourth last summer season, was eBay's first preloved ambassador followed by Tom Clare in the last winter season.

Excessive food and drink

To maintain control over the islanders' behaviour, their alcohol consumption is limited. Each islander is allowed two glasses of wine or two glasses of beer during party evenings.

Additionally, food is provided, and the producers take shopping list requests from the contestants. Some past islanders have even been treated to takeaways as a special indulgence.

WiFi

Considering the restriction on outside contact, there is no WiFi connection available in the Love Island villa. Amy Hart, a contestant from season 5, revealed that the phones provided to the islanders are restricted and only allow access to the camera and text messaging functions.

Beauty products

Love Island is often sponsored by health and beauty retailers, which means the contestants are provided with a wide range of beauty, skincare, sun cream, and male grooming products.

These products are usually displayed for promotional purposes, eliminating the need for the contestants to bring their own personal beauty items.

Any products that the contestants need to bring with them, including prescriptions, will be covered with a white label to stop promotion.