While relaxing out by the pool, Mitchel received a daunting text which informed the islanders: "Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to recouple with. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately."

The islanders were then asked to sit around the fire pit with the fate of the boys in the girls' hands.

Earlier in the ITV show, Molly sat down with the latest bombshell Sammy Root to get something off her chest.

She then told the project manager from Essex: "You either remind me of someone or I've met you and I don’t know how.”

Sammy replied, telling the daughter of Coronation Street actor Janet Marsh: “You’ve definitely been thinking about this all night! I hope it’s a good thing…”

Molly then confirmed the theory, telling Sammy: “It is a good thing because I feel like I know you”

Sammy jokes: “Maybe we met in a past life, when you were a seagull and I was a chip!”

Here are the current Love Island couples in the villa amid tonight's recoupling:

Ruchee and Andre

Molly and Mitchel

Jess and Sammy

Ella and Tyrique

Catherine and Zachariah

Whitney and Medhi

George was the final boy remaining and so will leave the villa.

He is the first to be dumped in the 2023 summer series.

Love Island continues on Sunday, June 11 from 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.