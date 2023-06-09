It was revealed that these 'new' sweeties were being stocked by B&M when a user known as kevssnackreviews shared the discovery with others.

In a post containing a picture of the colourful packet along with the alien-like gummy sweets inside, they said: "New @barrattsweets Wham Space Babies! 👽

"Incase you didn’t know yet these are available from @bm_stores and will soon be in @homebargains too."

The foodie account then went on to describe the flavours of the Wham product available at B&M stores, adding: "The flavours are Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple & Banana.

"They have a lovely soft and chewy texture and taste nicely sour; all the flavours are spot on but my fave was the Apple. It’s nice to have a sour banana flavour too for a change!

"Overall these are fantastic, will definitely be getting them again. Who’s tried them?"

B&M customers praise reimagined sweet treat from the 1990s as Wham Space Babies released

Users took to social media to praise the discovery with one customer writing: "They are unreal! Next time your at b&m give the milka daim bites a try, they like crunchy rocks but on another level 🤩🤤."

One fan added: "They sound delicious 😍" while another said: "Yes Kev, love them."

Another Instagram user chimed in to say: "I liked the flavours" but added that did not like "the texture of these!"