This comes after two other bombshells entered the ITV programme with Whitney and Zachariah causing trouble in Majorca.

Tonight's episode saw the contestants compete in 'Ready, Sex, Go' in which partners were pitted against one another to demonstrate a sexual position correctly the fastest.

The winners were then allowed to make another contestant do a dare with newcomer Whitney being first up to do a pole dance.

Bombshell alert 🚨 Sexy, single Sammy is here to spice things up 🌶 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KkG8TlOGxZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2023

Who is Sammy from Love Island as new bombshell enters the ITV2 show?





Sammy is now the latest bombshell to enter the ITV2 dating show with his first task being to pick three girls from the show to date.

Upon entering Love Island, he told viewers: "I'm tall, I'm ripped, I've got bright white teeth... and I'm going to mix it up."

During these dates, the 22-year-old from Kent revealed that he works as a project manager and enjoys a good drink after clocking off.

He picked Ella from Glasgow, Molly from Doncaster and aesthetics practitioner Jess Harding from West London to chat to.

Upon completing these dates, Sammy arrived at the fire pit to speak to the rest of the contestants where he was asked if he was afraid of the other boys.

Here, he revealed that he wasn't afraid to date other girls.

Love Island will continue on Friday from 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.