Viggo Venn appeared on ITV’s Lorraine earlier today after cancelling his previously scheduled slot on Tuesday's (June 6) morning show.

The Norwegian comedian won the hearts of the nation after his comical routine which included bouncing around the stage in a giant balloon.

He also gifted Simon Cowell one of his iconic hi vis jackets before the entire audience could be seen wearing them, along with the other three judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli, as everyone began dancing along to Daft Punk’s anthem One More Time.

As well as claiming a spot at the Royal Variety Performance, Viggo took home £250,000 in prize money.

Viggo Venn breaks silence on Lorraine after being booed during BGT final

After hiding under a table on the ITV set, Viggo stripped off yet another jacket to reveal his hi vis garment and jumped onto an armchair.

Speaking to host Lorraine Kelly, Viggo said: “It’s not my fault that I won, it’s the British public.”

Lorraine praised Viggo’s success saying "we need fun, and you are very silly."

When asked about the winning moment, he explained: "I was kinda hoping I didn't win because it would be so embarrassing but I was very happy when they said it. I was like ‘what’.

“The British public have such a sense of ridiculous humour."

On yesterday's show, Lorraine told the audience at home: "Viggo Venn was supposed to be joining me in the studio this morning, but he's not feeling too chipper. But hopefully we'll see him later on."

If King Charles wears one of his famous hi vis vests at the Royal Variety Performance, Viggo said his “life would be complete.”

Viggo competed against 40 acts who performed last week during five live semi-finals at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Liverpool dancer Liliana Clifton was named runner-up and third place was awarded to the young magician Cillian O’Connor.