A yellow warning has been put in place across six parts of the county that will begin later in the week.

It comes as a heat wave is expected this weekend and with temperatures set to be the hottest of the year along with a “pollen bomb” arriving with predicted high pollen levels.

Temperatures could increase on Thursday (June 8) and Friday (June 9) before possibly reaching 29 degrees on Saturday (June 10) prior to spells of thunder, the Met Office said.

With a change in wind direction, Saturday will be warmer for much of the UK, especially near the east coast 📈



South Wales and southwest England will see temperatures peak later this week before falling slightly on Saturday 🌡️ https://t.co/JS6TC36jY9 pic.twitter.com/XdWNZRuQam — Met Office (@metoffice) June 7, 2023

Yellow heat-health warning issues for England this weekend

The six parts of the country which have been issued with the warning include:

• London

• East Midlands

• West Midlands

• East of England

• South East

• South West

It will be in place from 9am on Friday to 9am on Monday, reports Sky News.

Christopher England, a meteorologist at Sky News, said: "Temperatures over the weekend look set to reach 28-29C over parts of the south, 27C over central England and 26C for many other western parts, but could go a couple of degrees higher.

"Eastern coasts will be quite a bit cooler, with an onshore wind keeping top temperatures in the mid-teens on Saturday, but changes in wind direction mean it will turn warmer for many on Sunday, before an easterly wind returns next week.

"An official heatwave is possible in parts of the south and west, but cloud cover and occasional rain mean that the 'three days above the threshold' criterion may not be met.

"Top temperatures look like staying mostly above average for the next week, but it should turn a bit cooler thereafter."

You can see the latest weather forecast near you on the Met Office website.