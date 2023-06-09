Manchester City and Inter Milan will be competing for the trophy, with City aiming to win their first competition.

Meanwhile, Inter are taking part in their first final since 2010, where they beat Bayern Munich 2-0 to claim their third title.

Whilst the earlier stages of the competition required a subscription to BT Sport to watch, the broadcaster has a legal requirement to air the final for free.

How to watch the Champions League final for free?





Fans will be able to watch the Champions League final on the BT Sport YouTube channel, the BT Sport website or through the BT Sport app.

The final is being hosted in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and live coverage will begin at 6 pm BST.

The match itself is currently scheduled to kick off at 8 pm.

It will be hosted by Jake Humphrey, with the presentation team including Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Darren Fletcher, Steve McManaman and Des Kelly.

Additionally, BT Sport will have a live preview show from Instabul on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate on Friday, June 9.