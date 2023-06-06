She was recently announced as the replacement for Phillip Schofield who stepped down from the role he had inhabited since 2006.

The news came as Phillip admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a former “younger male colleague” on This Morning a few years ago.

He originally left This Morning but has since resigned from all his duties with ITV completely and has been “dropped” by his management YMU of 35 years.

I had an absolutely wonderful time presenting the Soap Awards on Saturday night. I had so much fun. Well done to all the winners - you were all brilliant. Watch The British Soap Awards on @ITV & @ITVX, this Tuesday, 6th June, at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/vFdcvUPdON — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 5, 2023

But ahead of the award ceremony that honours and celebrates the nation’s favourite soaps from the past year, we ask, who is Jane McDonald?

Who is the new host of the British Soap Awards 2023?





Jane has been entertaining Britain since the 1980s, taking on many different roles as she often appears on our screens.

She is a singer, actress and broadcaster amongst other talents and first claimed her spot in the limelight in 1998 on the BBC show The Cruise.

Since then, Jane has co-presented a number of daytime TV shows, including Loose Women and Star Treatment.

Musically, she has recorded eight studio albums - her debut self-titled album reaching the top spot in the UK charts in 1998.

Her show, Cruising with Jane McDonald won a BAFTA for the ‘Features’ category in 2018.

In the Channel 5 series, Jane would sail around the world embarking on some of the most luxurious cruise ships.

Her current net worth is thought to be around £4.5million, reports The Sun.

During 2021, Jane’s fiancé Eddie Rothe who was the former drummer from the band The Searchers, sadly died due to lung cancer.

The statement posted by Jane at the time, said: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved life partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”