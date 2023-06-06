Another British TV awards show is only hours away, following on from a successful BAFTA ceremony in February this year.
It’s now time for the British Soap Awards 2023, where the best moments and performances across the nation’s most loved soaps are honoured and celebrated from the last year.
Just some of the nominations include Coronation Street's resident family the Platts for 'Best Family' and Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) from Eastenders for 'Best Leading Performer'.
This is everything you need to know, from how to watch on TV tonight, the nominees and who the new host is.
The Emmerdale family at the British Soap Awards 2023 😍 @emmerdale #britishsoapawards2023 pic.twitter.com/WARV2YnMxX— British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) June 6, 2023
When is the British Soap Awards on TV?
The awards ceremony will take place tonight (June 6) from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
The show was pre-recorded in Manchester on Saturday (June 3) as the likes of Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Eastenders and Hollyoaks competed to be the best in the business.
Who is hosting the British Soap Awards on ITV1?
It was recently revealed that Wakefield’s own Jane McDonald would be presenting this year’s British Soap Awards as she replaced former host Phillip Schofield.
Schofield recently stepped down from the role of the show he had been a part of since 2006 and later resigned from all his ITV duties completely.
The news came after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a former “young male colleague” on This Morning a few years ago.
Who are the nominations for the British Soap Awards 2023?
According to RadioTimes, here is the full list of nominations for the ITV show:
Best Villain
- Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid) - Coronation Street
- Laura White (Princess Buchanan) - Doctors
- Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders
- Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) - Emmerdale
- Angus Castle-Doughty (Eric Foster) – Hollyoaks
Best Young Performer
- Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman) - Coronation Street
- Lillia Turner (Lily Slater) - EastEnders
- Huey Quinn (Kyle Winchester) - Emmerdale
- Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) – Hollyoaks
Straight off the Cobbles onto the red carpet 🙌😎 @itvcorrie #BritishSoapAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/C6TNT1f3RG— British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) June 5, 2023
Best Leading Performer
- Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street
- Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders
- Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) - EastEnders
- Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale
- Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle) – Emmerdale
Best Family
- The Platts - Coronation Street
- The Millars - Doctors
- The Slaters - EastEnders
- The Dingles - Emmerdale
- The McQueens – Hollyoaks
Best Dramatic Performance
- Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street
- Chris Walker (Rob Hollins) - Doctors
- Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders
- Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) - Emmerdale
- Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver) – Hollyoaks
Best Comedy Performance
- Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) - Coronation Street
- Ian Midlane (Al Haskey) - Doctors
- Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell) - EastEnders
- Samantha Giles (Bernice Blackstock) - Emmerdale
- Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) – Hollyoaks
Scene of the Year
- Acid Attack - Coronation Street
- Hell is Empty - Doctors
- Whitney and Zack say goodbye to Peach - EastEnders
- Paddy's suicide attempt - Emmerdale
- Zoe tells abused Maxine "It's not your fault" - Hollyoaks
I had an absolutely wonderful time presenting the Soap Awards on Saturday night. I had so much fun. Well done to all the winners - you were all brilliant. Watch The British Soap Awards on @ITV & @ITVX, this Tuesday, 6th June, at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/vFdcvUPdON— Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 5, 2023
Best On-Screen Partnership
- David Neilson and Maureen Lipman (Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plummer) - Coronation Street
- Chris Walker and Jan Pearson (Rob and Karen Hollins) - Doctors
- Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold (Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders
- Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt (Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale
- Richard Blackwood and Jamie Lomas (Felix Westwood and Warren Fox) – Hollyoaks
Best Newcomer
- Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) - Coronation Street
- Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan) – Doctors
- Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders
- William Ash (Caleb Miligan) - Emmerdale
- Anya Lawrence (Vicky Grant) - Hollyoaks
Best Storyline
- Daisy’s stalking hell - Coronation Street
- Valerie and the forged prescription - Doctors
- Loving and Losing Lola - EastEnders
- Paddy's suicide attempt - Emmerdale
- Incel Eric targets Mason and Maxine - Hollyoaks
Best Single Episode
- Acid attack - Coronation Street
- Anything but Magnolia and if wishes were horses - Doctors
- Goodbye Dot - EastEnders
- All Male Man Club - Emmerdale
- The Long Walk Home - EastEnders
Nailed it!! 🤙🏼📸 @Hollyoaks #BritishSoapAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/5CWsNr5Aiv— British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) June 5, 2023
Outstanding Achievement Award
- Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) - Emmerdale
The Tony Warren Award
- Peter Hunt, Head of Casting - Hollyoaks
Best British Soap
- Coronation Street
- Doctors
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
The British Soap Awards 2023 takes place tonight, Tuesday, June 6 on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm.
