It’s now time for the British Soap Awards 2023, where the best moments and performances across the nation’s most loved soaps are honoured and celebrated from the last year.

Just some of the nominations include Coronation Street's resident family the Platts for 'Best Family' and Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) from Eastenders for 'Best Leading Performer'.

This is everything you need to know, from how to watch on TV tonight, the nominees and who the new host is.

The Emmerdale family at the British Soap Awards 2023 😍 @emmerdale #britishsoapawards2023 pic.twitter.com/WARV2YnMxX — British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) June 6, 2023

When is the British Soap Awards on TV?

The awards ceremony will take place tonight (June 6) from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The show was pre-recorded in Manchester on Saturday (June 3) as the likes of Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Eastenders and Hollyoaks competed to be the best in the business.

Who is hosting the British Soap Awards on ITV1?

It was recently revealed that Wakefield’s own Jane McDonald would be presenting this year’s British Soap Awards as she replaced former host Phillip Schofield.

Schofield recently stepped down from the role of the show he had been a part of since 2006 and later resigned from all his ITV duties completely.

The news came after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a former “young male colleague” on This Morning a few years ago.

Who are the nominations for the British Soap Awards 2023?

According to RadioTimes, here is the full list of nominations for the ITV show:

Best Villain

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid) - Coronation Street

Laura White (Princess Buchanan) - Doctors

Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders

Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) - Emmerdale

Angus Castle-Doughty (Eric Foster) – Hollyoaks

Best Young Performer

Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman) - Coronation Street

Lillia Turner (Lily Slater) - EastEnders

Huey Quinn (Kyle Winchester) - Emmerdale

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) – Hollyoaks

Straight off the Cobbles onto the red carpet 🙌😎 @itvcorrie #BritishSoapAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/C6TNT1f3RG — British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) June 5, 2023

Best Leading Performer

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders

Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) - EastEnders

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle) – Emmerdale

Best Family

The Platts - Coronation Street

The Millars - Doctors

The Slaters - EastEnders

The Dingles - Emmerdale

The McQueens – Hollyoaks

Best Dramatic Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins) - Doctors

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) - Emmerdale

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver) – Hollyoaks

Best Comedy Performance

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) - Coronation Street

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey) - Doctors

Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell) - EastEnders

Samantha Giles (Bernice Blackstock) - Emmerdale

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) – Hollyoaks

Scene of the Year

Acid Attack - Coronation Street

Hell is Empty - Doctors

Whitney and Zack say goodbye to Peach - EastEnders

Paddy's suicide attempt - Emmerdale

Zoe tells abused Maxine "It's not your fault" - Hollyoaks

I had an absolutely wonderful time presenting the Soap Awards on Saturday night. I had so much fun. Well done to all the winners - you were all brilliant. Watch The British Soap Awards on @ITV & @ITVX, this Tuesday, 6th June, at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/vFdcvUPdON — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 5, 2023

Best On-Screen Partnership

David Neilson and Maureen Lipman (Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plummer) - Coronation Street

Chris Walker and Jan Pearson (Rob and Karen Hollins) - Doctors

Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold (Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders

Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt (Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale

Richard Blackwood and Jamie Lomas (Felix Westwood and Warren Fox) – Hollyoaks

Best Newcomer

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) - Coronation Street

Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan) – Doctors

Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders

William Ash (Caleb Miligan) - Emmerdale

Anya Lawrence (Vicky Grant) - Hollyoaks

Best Storyline

Daisy’s stalking hell - Coronation Street

Valerie and the forged prescription - Doctors

Loving and Losing Lola - EastEnders

Paddy's suicide attempt - Emmerdale

Incel Eric targets Mason and Maxine - Hollyoaks

Best Single Episode

Acid attack - Coronation Street

Anything but Magnolia and if wishes were horses - Doctors

Goodbye Dot - EastEnders

All Male Man Club - Emmerdale

The Long Walk Home - EastEnders

Outstanding Achievement Award

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) - Emmerdale

The Tony Warren Award

Peter Hunt, Head of Casting - Hollyoaks

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

The British Soap Awards 2023 takes place tonight, Tuesday, June 6 on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm.