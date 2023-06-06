It will be adding a different spin to its Peri-Peri chips by introducing the Nando’s Fully Loaded Chips sharing side.

Nando's said: "Think of a cutlery-free, dripping-in-sauce, cheese-pulling sharing experience, letting friends enjoy their Nando’s favourites together, in a completely new way."

This new dish was inspired by a TikTok hack invented by fans and Nando’s employees on social media.

It was watched and shared by millions of people and now the restaurant chain has made it a reality for those calling for it to be added to the menu.

What other new items will be on the Nando's summer menu?





Alongside the Fully Loaded Chips, Nando's is introducing a new Pepper & Feta Dip and is also bringing back garlic BBQ spice.

The new menu is available from today (Tuesday, June 6) with those in England, Scotland and Wales being able to enjoy the Fully Loaded chips whilst eating in.

Meanwhile, everyone in the UK and Ireland can order Pepper & Feta Dip and Garlic BBQ eating in or ordering delivery.

Nando's added: "The new menu kicks off Nando’s ‘Summer, Fully Loaded’ campaign which will also see the brand host a series of activities to get the nation fully loaded. Watch this space for more."