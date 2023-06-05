Some have taken to social media to ask if the Reddit app is down while others say it appears to be having "3rd party issues".

At the time of writing, just under 3,000 reports have been made as of 7.55pm on June 5.

On Twitter, the DownDetectorUK account first flagged the issue, posting: “User reports indicate Reddit is having problems since 8:01 PM BST. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/reddit/ RT if you're also having problems #Redditdown.”

Reddit users report app is down on social media

Of those currently dealing with issues on Reddit, 83% said problems were occurring on the app, while 16% claimed the website wasn't working and 2% had issues with the feed.

On Twitter, one account said: “do you guys ever plan on making the iPhone app work consistently? Tired at looking at a dead snookie bear or whatever it’s called. Asking for a friend.”

This person commented: “I guess Reddit is having 3rd party app issues now. I can get it to work through the browser.”

Another wrote: “what is goin ON in the reddit app rn!!!!!! pls!!!!”

“@Reddit fix your s****…your app never works. #Reddit,” one tweet said.