It doesn’t feel that long ago since Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned winners of the winter edition earlier this year, but who will be the nation’s next favourite couple?

Just one of the new contestants revealed among the first 10 islanders to be entering the villa this evening (June 5) is Molly Marsh.

As we will shortly get to know the musical theatre performer and social media content creator, fans may have realised she has a famous parent who is also no stranger to ITV.

Not long until our 10 Islanders begin a long, hot, summer of love 🔥



Share your predictions on who you think will be coupled up #LoveIsland

Love Island’s Molly Marsh is the daughter of this Corrie star

Molly is the daughter of Janet Marsh who has appeared on Coronation Street numerous times.

On the cobbles, Janet played the role of a nurse in 2005 before going on to play a receptionist at the Scott-Roe Clinic in 2008.

Her last appearance as an ITU nurse on the soap was in 2009.

The actress’ other on-screen credits include roles in Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark, Love, Lies and Records, Still Open All Hours and a short film titled Cerulean.

She has also been known to do voice work on the BBC, reports The Sun.

Who is Love Island’s Molly Marsh?





Molly is 21 years old from Doncaster and lives on a farm with her family. She said her appearance on Love Island is “ideal timing”.

Prince Charming come through - musical theatre performer Molly's ready for her fairytale ending! ✨ #LoveIsland

When asked if she has a claim to fame, Molly said: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island villas in Mallorca and South Africa.

"Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the villa is going to be incredible.”

A source told The Sun: “Molly was scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year.

“She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers.

“Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island and she was told to audition.

"After going through the process, she’s now a shoo-in to fly to Majorca later this month."

Love Island airs tonight on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm.