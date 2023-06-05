Both boys and girls will enter the villa at the same time for the first time in the popular reality show's history.

ITV's hit dating series is back for its 10th season (and second this year) on Monday, June 5.

Fans will be thrilled to be reunited with the world of grafting by the firepit, bombshells and dramatic recouplings.

Take a look around the Villa that our Islanders will be calling home for the summer 💘 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cYhNXdZxCr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 4, 2023

Love Island First Look

In its first look, the Love Island producers have shown fans that the new group of islanders are set for a shake up.

Contestants Ruchee and Jess are seen as the first Islanders to arrive at the Spanish Villa.

As the two girls get to know each other they are greeted by a surprise arrival from the next Islander.

Described as a "huge twist" by the show's producers, both boys and girls enter the villa for the first time ever.

The girls are joined by Mitchell, Ella and André as they get to know each other in what the showrunners promise is one of 'Love Island’s most flirtatious first episodes'.

New host Maya Jama returns to the villa for the second time this year to cause a stir amongst the islanders.

The TV presenter is seen gathering the five Islanders in the garden as the first coupling of the series gets underway.

One by one, the remaining five Islanders enter the Villa and find out the result of the public vote.

Once all the Islanders are coupled up, Maya makes her exit from the Villa as she says: “I think it’s fair to say on Love Island you should 100% expect the unexpected!”

Love Island will air from 9 pm on Monday, June 5 on ITV2 and ITVX.