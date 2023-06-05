The ITV show host, 28, revealed that she once went on a date without realising that she had to clean her nose.

The TV presenter, who took over from Laura Whitmore in January, made the confession ahead of the launch of series 10 of ITV's hit reality series on June 5.

Speaking to The Sun's TV Biz column, Maya Jama said: "When you go to the bathroom and you’ve a massive bogey and they’ve been smiling in your face the whole time. That happened!"

Take a look around the Villa that our Islanders will be calling home for the summer 💘 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cYhNXdZxCr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 4, 2023

Maya Jama backs Love Island's new social media rules

The former star of Celebrity Juice also commented on the ITV programme's recent rules that require the cast to temporarily deactivate all of their social media platforms whilst they're on the show.

Jama added: "I often take a break from social media myself. It’s nice to just actually connect to the real world a bit. But at the same time I have a laugh on social media and I enjoy it.

"I feel like if I was in school now, I’d be heavily on it, whereas I got the experience of not having it and having it, so I find a bit of a nice balance with that."

The presenter also spoke about her life away from the Mallorcan villa and how she recently got into the power of healing crystals.

The presenter revealed that she places them by her bed so she can utilise the "good energy" they are supposed to give off.

She commented: "I’ve been gifted some crystals for my birthday before, and I put them next to my bed. I know they’re supposed to be for good energy."

Love Island will air from 9 pm on 5 June on ITV2 and ITVX.