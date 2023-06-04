The comics win came after an intense live final across two and half hours on ITV1 which saw the winner go against ten other acts.

But in the end, it was Viggo that was crowned the winner of BGT and will take home the £250,000 cash prize and be given the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Viggo Venn wins Britain’s Got Talent 2023

Dancer Liliana Clifton was named runner up as third place was awarded to the young magician Cillian O’Connor who said “thank you to everyone” as he expressed his gratitude.

As showers of confetti began, Viggo screamed in excitement as he was named the champion.

The act's song ‘One More Time' played’ as Viggo ran around the stage wearing his hi-vis jacket.

Viggo was chosen as the winner following a national vote by the UK public and will see them be included on a winners list that includes the likes of Diversity and last year's winner Lee Ridley.

Fans of Britain’s Got Talent were quick to share their congratulations as one wrote: “I’m glad he won.”