As singer Susan Boyle made her grand return to BGT singer with the West End cast of Les Misérables.

Wowing the crowd and viewers at home, Susan told hosts Ant and Dec that “It feel’s great” to return.

Susan Boyle makes surprise return to BGT

Alongside her surprise return, Susan also shared that she has been battling health issues since last April.

As the famed singer shared: “It feels great (to be here). It’s extra special for me, last April I suffered a minor stroke and I fought to be back on stage and I have done it.”

Viewers of BGT were quick to share their love to Susan who found fame on the show 14 years ago.

One fan wrote: “Actual goosebumps fantastic rendition” whilst another added: “Go on Susan! So good to see her back!”

Another called Susan a fighter sharing: “Bless Susan Boyle, she spent her entire life not realising her full potential as a West End singer, to then go on to be one of the biggest stars to come out of #BGT. Her performance tonight had passion; she has a real HEART and her having a stroke last year - what a FIGHTER!”