Taking to the stage with his unusual hair and black tux, Venn announced he was finally going to show his ‘real talent’ as audience members were quick to scream in excitement.

Surprising all, the talented performer ran to give judge Simon Cowell a giant pin as the act quickly grabbed a large balloon.

Soon enough Venn, climbed into the green balloon with just his head popping out before Cowell walked on stage to pop the balloon, seeing Venn wearing his iconic high-vis jacket.

However before Venn made his amazing confession, he was caught making a massive mistake and even swore.

Viggo Venn makes huge mistake during live final of BGT

The comedic act accidentally let go of one of the balloons he was planning on using, as it flew into the audience.

Venn began to panic as he wandered around the stage and swore repeatedly, after his act was finished host Ant was quick to apologise to viewers.

Fans of BGT were quick to share their love for the unique act as many hoped that he would win the talent show.

One viewer shared on Twitter: “Viggo is hilarious. It’s not really talent yet I have screamed with laughter & if anything I have found him more amusing than all the other predictable acts.”

Whilst another added: “Chaos doesn’t happen by accident. Whether you like it or not Viggo Venn’s act is genius. Make no mistake!”

Others imagined what it would be like for Venn to perform in front of royalty: “The thought of Viggo winning and doing his act in front of the royal family is enough for me to want him to win. Imagine Charles's face.”