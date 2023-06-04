Tonikaku was seen running around the stage ‘naked’ as he posed wearing a pair of budgie smugglers pretending to be naked.

The bizarre act was not chosen by the public to make it to the semi-final however Tonikaku won over the judges after being picked as the wildcard.

However, viewers did not share the judge's enthusiasm as many shared their opinion on social media.

Viewers disgusted over Tonikaku's performance on BGT

One viewer questioned why the audience was clapping and even thought that they must be watching something else: “What is everyone cheering and clapping at? I must be watching something different.”

Others voiced that they think Tonikaku was the wrong choice for the wildcard: “So many amazing acts didn’t get to the final and here we are watching some half-naked guy prancing round the stage! What a waste of a wildcard.”

Another viewer shared that they think his act has had its day: “Tonikaku was a 9/10 in the auditions, a 6/10 on Friday and now thoroughly in 3/10 territory tonight.”

But others really liked Tonikaku's act on BGT, as one shared they could never get bored: “I could never get bored of watching Tonikaku.”

Judge Alesha Dixon even broke her ring watching the act after she admitted to slamming her hand on the desk from laughing so much.