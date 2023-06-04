In the show, Lynes sang the award-winning Disney song ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen, as she wore a dress like the film's character, Elsa.

The singer's bold and strong voice wowed audience members and judges alike as she received a standing ovation for her impressive performance.

Viewers at home were also quick to share their enthusiasm for Lynes's massive talent as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

BGT viewers wowed by Olivia Lynes's performance

One BGT viewer shared their amazement as they wrote: “Wow! Well done Olivia! Amazing voice, let it go.”

Whilst another was amazed that the 11-year-old had an amazing voice, saying: “Like seriously how does that voice come out of an 11-year-old, #Olivia incredible.”

Others suggested that soon the 11-year-old will be on the West End: “this girl gonna be on the west end someday.”

Throughout BGT, Lynes has impressed viewers after previously performing ‘Into the Unknown’ from Frozen 2 during the semi-finals.