Tonikaku was announced as the returning act during the opening of BGT’s final and viewers were not happy.

As many took to Twitter to share that they think the judges, including Amanda Holden, made the wrong choice.

One BGT viewer wrote: “The judge's wildcard is an absolute p**s take. What a slap in the face for the many other talented people who didn't go through.”

Another shared similar thoughts, writing: “No way?!?! I mean he's funny but really?! So many more talented people.”

Others watching BGT suggested that fellow contestant Harry Churchill should have been picked as the wildcard: “Seriously? The judges have given pants-man the wildcard? Over genuine talent like Harry Churchill?!?

“Somebody should send the runners to check the studio for some marbles because the judges have clearly lost them!”

Tonikaku chosen as judges wildcard for BGT 2023 final

The underwear-wearing Tonikaku has a rather unique act that leaves the audience laughing out loud on BGT.

The comedians act to see him simply run around the stage in just his undies as he poses ‘naked’ in front of the audience and judges.

Although he was not picked by the public to make it through to the grand final, the judges of BGT thought he deserved a converted spot and chose him as their wildcard act.