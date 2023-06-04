The pair's friendship ended on hard times after Schofield admitted that he was having an affair with a younger colleague whilst on the chat show.

The broadcaster shared the content of the last text whilst in an interview, sharing that he texted Holly after news of the scandal but did not get a reply.

The text to Willoughby wrote: “Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you” reports The Sun.

Phillip Schofield shares final text sent to Holly Willoughby

After sharing the text with The Sun, Schofield admitted that he was very sorry for his actions, sharing: “It was the one secret in our sanctuary that was never mentioned.”

Later sharing that he knew he’d lost his best friend: “I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down.”

The news of Schofield’s last text to Willoughby comes after reports that the BBC are in talks for her to join the broadcaster.

As insiders have told the Mirror newspaper Holly may be looking to leave This Morning to pursue a new career over at the BBC.

The source said: "Holly has had a good relationship and an open dialogue with BBC bosses since she hosted Freeze the Fear.

“Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project and have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities.

“So the ongoing drama at ITV has played into their hands.

“The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward.

“And one executive reached out to her directly earlier in the week.

“Holly was still away on holiday at the time. But she really values her relationship with the BBC and the friendships she has built up there.”