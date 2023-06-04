The tense climax will see the finalist battle it out in hopes to be named the winner and claiming the £250,000 cash prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the show's final will see the return of judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and newest member Bruno Tonioli for the last time in the series.

With two and a half hours of live TV, the BGT final is expected to be exciting and intense, before you get ready to watch the show, find out how you can vote for the winner.

How to vote in Britain’s Got Talent Final 2023

Voting is simple and free, all you have to do is register via the ITV website here which will then get you ready to cast your vote.

After registering you just need to follow the simple instructions and pick your winner, you can vote on the ITV website.

Who are the 10 acts going through to the Britain’s Got Talent final 2023?





Musa Motha

Amy Lou

Viggo Venn

Olivia Lynes

Ghetto Kids

Travis George

Malakai Bayoh

Duo Odyssey

Cillian O'Connor

Lillianna Clifton

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent 2023 final

The BGT 2023 grand final will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 4 from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The acts will be competing for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a life-changing £250,000 money prize.