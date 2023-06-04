This comes as a number of well-known former presenters and stars such as Eamonn Holmes referred to Schofield as a "liar" and attacked the "toxic" culture on set.

Popular TV medic Dr Ranj Singh has also spoken about how he was "used less and less" on the show after raising concerns with ITV bosses.

Former guests Jodie Marsh and Kerry Katona are among those critical of the show with This Morning’s former head of news Emily Maddick quitting because of the "toxic and sexist" culture behind the scenes.

However, show editor Martin Frizell has hit back at these claims, telling Sky News on Saturday: "Read between the lines. I think there are some scores being settled."

He added that he mainly works with mothers and that many of them are fearing for their jobs in the wake of the scandal.

He said: "This is the 23rd day now being on the front page and it’s tiring. They worked all through Covid brilliantly.

"They’ve worked all through this putting a program out for two and a half hours a day. And I just think we just need a bit of respite now."

Philip Schofield was dropped by ITV after concerns he misled the broadcaster about his relationship with a much younger male colleague.

Since this change, it has been announced that Holly Willoughby will host the show on Monday alongside Big Brother winner Josie Gibson who joined This Morning all the way back in 2019.

Of the recently announced 'fact-finding' external review into how Phillip's departure was handled, Mr Frizell said that he had no concerns.

This Morning will return to ITV1 and ITVX from 10 am on Monday, June 5.