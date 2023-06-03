It comes as Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby is set to return on Monday, June 5 after taking a break from the show.

Whilst Holly was off air, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary took on hosting duties but now ITV have confirmed that former winner of Big Brother Josie Gibson will host.

Who is Josie Gibson?





Josie found her fame after appearing on Big Brother in 2010 for the 11th series which she also won with the highest ever public vote ever.

After leaving the Big Brother house Josie stepped into the world of broadcast and media, finding herself regularly writing for Now magazine.

Josie has appeared on many popular TV shows, from becoming a regular face on This Morning and occasionally joining as a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

The Bristol-born is also a mother to one son and likes to keep her private life to herself.

She has previously released two fitness DVDs and a book, as well as being a qualified personal trainer.

What is Josie Gibson’s net worth?





According to Idol Net Worth, Josie is reported to have made some big bucks whilst appearing on TV.

With an estimated net worth of £1 million, Josie has come a long way since her humble beginnings in the Big Brother house.