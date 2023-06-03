Saturday Kitchen viewers were in for a shock this Saturday when Hollywood legend and popular actor Dan Aykroyd made an appearance on the morning show.
The Canadian actor has starred in a number of beloved films such as Blues Brother where he played co-star Elwood Blue and other movies like Ghostbusters.
Taking to the set, Dan was faced with his personal "food hell" of duck parsnips in an appearance that delighted casual viewers and fans alike.
Even some of Saturday Kitchen's presenters were chuffed to be under the same roof as Hollywood royalty with Amanda Ross tweeting: "Can’t believe I managed to get one of my all-time heroes @dan_ackroyd on #saturdaykitchen my job!"
Can’t believe I managed to get one of my all-time heroes @dan_ackroyd on #saturdaykitchen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my job!🙏 pic.twitter.com/x0qbLVQLJE— Amanda Ross (@amandacactus) June 3, 2023
In the end, Dan Aykroyd left happily after trying Georgina’s "ridiculously good" roast harissa butter chicken with homemade flatbreads, giving them his seal of approval.
Thanks for watching this morning’s show! Huge thanks to @matt_tebbutt, @jollyolly, #GeorginaHayden, @cookinboots, @jollyolly and Dan Aykroyd!!— SaturdayKitchen (@SaturdayKitchen) June 3, 2023
Fans of the BBC show also took to Twitter to express their delight with one writing: "This was a great show all the food was beautiful and the wine and alcohol were great choices by Olly but Dan Ackroyd came across as a true gentleman and a gorgeous human being. He showed an absolute generosity of spirit which was refreshing."
Another added: "Brilliant show. Dan was superb" while one user said: "What a lovely man #DanAykroyd is. Thoroughly enjoyed todays show. One of the very best!"
One user chimed in to add: "@SaturdayKitchen Dan Aykroyd was a really interesting guest today. He didn't try to make the show all about him and genuinely enjoyed the food. Absolute gentleman."
Saturday Kitchen airs on Saturdays from 10 am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
