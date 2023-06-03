This week saw live semi-finals take place every day as contestants battled it out for a coveted place in the final show.

The week saw popular acts like Noodle the Cat eliminated and other acts like Ghetto Kids sent through to the next round by the public.

However, the show will not air another live semi-final tonight (Saturday, June 3) on ITV1 after producers decided to leave a gap between these episodes and the final.

Who are the Britain's Got Talent finalists after live shows?





These are the 10 acts going through to the live Britain's Got Talent final:

Musa Motha

Amy Lou

Viggo Venn

Olivia Lynes

Ghetto Kids

Travis George

Malakai Bayoh

Duo Odyssey

Cillian O'Connor

Lillianna Clifton

Who won Britain's Got Talent in 2022?





Comedian Axel Blake won the 2022 series of Britain's Got Talent with his comedy sets that were a favourite with fans and judges alike.

Since winning, the star has announced a UK tour, seeing him visit cities like Bournemouth and Cardiff.

He recently took once again to the BGT stage during Thursday night's live semi-final as a special guest act.

When is the BGT final taking place?





After the decision was made not to have the finals on Saturday, the final will now take place on Sunday from 7:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

This will conclude the series and see this year's winner crowned and given a spot on the Royal Variety Show where they will perform for King Charles and Queen Camilla.