The winner is only the 18th UK ticketholder to win more than £100 million from the lottery.

As the hunt continues for the lucky winner, a National Lottory advisor has called on British players to check their tickets to see if they are last night's winners.

What were the winning Euromillions numbers as Brits urged to check tickets for £111.7 million prize?





Tonight's EuroMillions #HotPicks results are now live! For draw details and the full prize breakdown head to our website: https://t.co/3kzXsrFUyK — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) June 2, 2023

The winning numbers last night were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

Andy Carter, a senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight's special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."

What to do if you think you have won the £111 million Euromillions jackpot?





If you think you have the winning numbers for Friday night's grand prize, then you should get in contact with the National Lottery via their phone number 0333 234 44 33.

The opening hours are between 8 am to 8 pm Monday-Saturday and between 9 am and 5 pm on Sundays.

The tickets must then be validated before the winner can decide whether to go public or not with the win.