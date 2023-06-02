Young magician Cillian O’Connor won the public’s vote after his impressive magic tricks, from a disappearing handkerchief to bursting into confetti.

The 14-year-old said: “I’m feeling brilliant, I’m thanking my family and the entire audience… thank you very much.”

While Lillianna Clifton won the judge’s vote in the last semi-final of the series after her mesmerising dance to Running Up That Hill.

Tonikaku made it to the top three of the night following his ‘naked’ poses in several settings such as at afternoon tea, playing cricket and pretending to be Sir Elton John playing the piano.

As he left the stage for the last time, he gave one more ‘naked’ pose and yelled “don’t worry, I’m wearing…” to which the audience replied “pants!”

There have been 40 acts performing across five nights this week at the Hammersmith Apollo in London hosted by ITV duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, with two going through each night from the public and judge’s vote.

Who are the 10 acts going through to the Britain’s Got Talent final 2023?





Musa Motha

Amy Lou

Viggo Venn

Olivia Lynes

Ghetto Kids

Travis George

Malakai Bayoh

Duo Odyssey

Cillian O'Connor

Lillianna Clifton

And joining him at the Live Final is... Lillianna Clifton!! Congratulations, we can't wait to see what you bring to the Final 🙌#BGT #BGT2023 #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/hD72JjkUrP — BGT (@BGT) June 2, 2023

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will decide who they want to choose as the Wild Card tonight (June 2) and announce it during the final at the weekend.

When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 final on TV?





The BGT 2023 grand final will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 4 from 7.30pm on ITV1.

The acts will be competing for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a life-changing £250,000 money prize.

On Sunday’s main event, the cast of Les Misérables will finish the mega line-up of special guests that have been treating audiences to performances throughout the week.

The show is in its record-breaking 38th year in London’s West End.