Tonight (June 2) will see the last live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) 2023 on ITV1 from 8pm.
In total, there will have been five shows since Monday, hosted from the Hammersmith Apollo in London by presenter duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.
Across the week, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli who replaced David Walliams have seen 8 acts perform each night.
So far, Musa Motha, Amy Lou, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Ghetto Kids and Travis George won either the public vote or the judge's vote to claim their spot in the grand final.
The lights are on and we're ready for one last round of Semi-Finals! Bring it on! 🙌
Watch tonight at 8pm on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV.
Last night (June 1), 13-year-old classical singer Malakai Bayoh and dancing couple Duo Odyssey also joined the final line-up.
But who is performing on BGT’s fifth semi-final tonight as they battle it out to compete for the last two places?
Who are the 8 acts performing on Britain's Got Talent semi-final tonight?
- Romeo & Icy – Dance duo
- Unity – Dance group who was awarded one of the extra golden buzzers as judges broke the rules
- Georgie Carroll – 47-year-old nurse who performs stand-up comedy
- Cillian O’Connor – 13-year-old schoolboy and magician
- Cammy Barnes – Barbershop owner and musician
- The Pixiebelles – Children’s singing and dancing group
- Lilliana Clifton – 13-year-old dancer
- Tonikaku – Comedian who performed a routine of ‘naked’ poses for the judges
The #BGT Final is shaping up nicely! Who will take the last two spots?
Find out Friday 2nd June at 8pm on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV.
In a UK TV exclusive, The Wizard of Oz cast will be tonight’s special guest performer ahead of their shows at the London Palladium later in June.
When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 final on TV?
The BGT 2023 grand final will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 4 from 7.30pm on ITV1.
The acts will be competing for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a life-changing £250,000 money prize.
