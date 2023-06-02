In total, there will have been five shows since Monday, hosted from the Hammersmith Apollo in London by presenter duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Across the week, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli who replaced David Walliams have seen 8 acts perform each night.

So far, Musa Motha, Amy Lou, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Ghetto Kids and Travis George won either the public vote or the judge's vote to claim their spot in the grand final.

Last night (June 1), 13-year-old classical singer Malakai Bayoh and dancing couple Duo Odyssey also joined the final line-up.

But who is performing on BGT’s fifth semi-final tonight as they battle it out to compete for the last two places?

Who are the 8 acts performing on Britain's Got Talent semi-final tonight?





Romeo & Icy – Dance duo

Unity – Dance group who was awarded one of the extra golden buzzers as judges broke the rules

Georgie Carroll – 47-year-old nurse who performs stand-up comedy

Cillian O’Connor – 13-year-old schoolboy and magician

Cammy Barnes – Barbershop owner and musician

The Pixiebelles – Children’s singing and dancing group

Lilliana Clifton – 13-year-old dancer

Tonikaku – Comedian who performed a routine of ‘naked’ poses for the judges

In a UK TV exclusive, The Wizard of Oz cast will be tonight’s special guest performer ahead of their shows at the London Palladium later in June.

When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 final on TV?





The BGT 2023 grand final will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 4 from 7.30pm on ITV1.

The acts will be competing for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a life-changing £250,000 money prize.