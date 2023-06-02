The post which has since been deleted from Twitter showed a ‘wanted’ poster of Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, as the account started to reveal who is taking part in the next show.

Although it included his name as one of the new celebrity fugitives, the post showed a picture of Italian TV chef and ITV’s Family Fortunes host Gino D'Acampo.

Just some of the other famous faces confirmed for the next Stand Up to Cancer series are former Blue member Duncan James, Christine McGuinness and Strictly’s Kai Widdrington.

Well this is hilarious 🤌 pic.twitter.com/43e9iPgQeO — Becca Carey 🐝 (@becca_carey_) June 2, 2023

The celebrities will be on the run for two weeks, hiding from former police officers, intelligence, and army personnel.

Social media users left confused after Celebrity Hunted post mistake

On Twitter, one person wrote: “That is not Giovanni Pernice, that is Gino D'campo” along with two laugh face emojis.

This account asked: “I mean who are you looking for? Giovanni Pernice? Or Gino D'Acampo?”

Also confused, another said: “Isn't that gino.”

“I'm not a hunter but that's not Giovanni Pernice,” commented this user.

More people continued to make Celebrity Hunted aware of the error, saying: “Do you want to try again cos that’s isn’t Giovanni Pernice that’s Gino D’campo” along with a crying laughing face emoji.

Loose Women’s Denise Welch confirmed for Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted

Loose Women’s Denice Welch along with her husband Lincoln have also been confirmed for the next adventure series.

Rumours started to circulate when Denise, who is the mother of The 1975's lead singer Matty Healy recently posted a video on Instagram thanking fans for her birthday wishes earlier in the week and explained her absence from the ITV1 daytime show and social media as she was "going on a little adventure" for a "couple of weeks".