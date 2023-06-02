The ITV show continues to face controversy in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure following his affair revelation.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have stepped in to present This Morning while Holly took some time to be with family on holiday in Portugal.

ITV confirmed she would be returning to This Morning on Monday, June 5 but she will be without her former co-cost Phillip Schofield since he is no longer on the show.

Who will join Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa on Monday?





Holly will be joined by Josie Gibson on the This Morning sofa when she returns to the ITV programme.

Josie Gibson will replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Monday, June 5 (Image: Alamy/PA)

It was confirmed at the end of Friday’s episode of This Morning, which was hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, that Gibson will be filling in on the sofa.

Josie Gibson won the 2010 series of Big Brother and joined the ITV show in 2019.

She has co-hosted on a number of occasions as a relief presenter.

The news comes after Schofield said he “didn’t tell anybody” about his affair with his former This Morning colleague and that his ex co-host Willoughby “did not know” in a tell-all interview with BBC’s Amol Rajan.

The duo, who presented the show together since 2009 and also co-hosted ITV’s Dancing On Ice before Schofield resigned from ITV, had been open about their close friendship over the years including going on holiday together.

Schofield has been speaking about the affair he had with a younger male colleague for the first time since he left the broadcaster last week.

Asked by the BBC’s Rajan whether he told Willoughby, he said: “No, oh god, no, that’s a bigger question because our make-up room was like a sanctuary so you tell everything in that room.

“Holly knows everything about me, I know everything about Holly…. Holly did not know. Nobody knew. I didn’t tell anybody.”

Asked about who on his team knew about the relationship, the presenter said: “Nobody to my knowledge. I mean somebody has to know something for there to be a rumour later on. I didn’t believe that anybody knew.”