Schofield stepped down from ITV last Friday (May 26) after he revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

This came a week after he stepped away from his role on ITV breakfast show This Morning after an alleged off-air rift with fellow co-host Holly Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield interview brings Alison Hammond to tears on This Morning

In an interview with the BBC this morning Schofield revealed he has been in a dark place this week and at points considered taking his own life.

Phillip Schofield says his "career is over" after affair with young colleague, in interview with BBC News



Talking about the week he's had, Schofield said: "It's come to a point where you think how much more are you supposed to take.

"If all those people, that write all that stuff, do they not think there's actually a person at the other end?

"There are a great many things that have been said that are categorically wrong."

Schofield went on to say the "relentless" focus on him this week had had a "catastrophic affect".

He said: "Do you want me to die? Because that's where I'll go.

Scholfield added: "If my girls (his daughters) hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here."

Hammond and Dermot O'Leary addressed the interview on This Morning today.

Having been shown a clip of Schofield talking about taking his own life, Hammond was brought to tears.

She said: "I'm just finding it really painful because obviously I love Phillip Schofield and I still love Phillip Schofield.

"However, what he's done is wrong, he's admitted it, he's said sorry. But as a family, we've really been struggling to process everything.

"There's obviously only so much a man can take. I don't want any death in this."