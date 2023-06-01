A number of interesting and amazing acts from across the UK and around the world have taken to the stage tonight, seeing many eliminated from the show.

Despite stiff completion, a number of fan favourites made it through to the next stage of the competition.

The show kicked off with Noodle The Cat who sang Live and Let Die by Guns N' Roses with their identity revealed to be a well-known face from last year's series.

This comes amid the return of an old face to the show after a comic act who won the show previously took to the stage.

BGT winner Axel Blake returns to ITV show for live semi-final

The self-described "friendly neighbourhood funny man" won BGT in 2022 and has since made a name for himself as a comedian.

Axel Blake returned to the BGT stage after he announced a UK tour in May, seeing the contestant-turned-star perform in cities like Cardiff, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Voice behind Britain's Got Talent's Noodle the Cat revealed to be Tom Ball

The identity behind the singing cat was revealed to be none other than previous BGT contestant Tom Ball who took part in the 2022 season, coming third.

Upon revealing himself, the judges were quick to remark that neither they nor Ant and Dec knew about the switch-up.

BGT's Amanda Holden even made remarks about Tom's "sexy glow up" as he looked unrecognisable to many.

Who made it through fourth semi-final of Britain's Got Talent?





Here are the contestants who made it through to the finals on Sunday:

Duo Odyssey

Malakai Bayoh

These contestants failed to receive enough votes to make it through:

Chickenshed UK

Kimoon Do

Boycanto

Noodle the Cat (Tom Ball)

Felix Clements

MB14

When is the BGT 2023 final taking place?





The final episode will take place on Sunday, June 4 from 7:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The final will see judges Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden name the 'best' act of the season.

The BGT live semi-finals will continue on Friday (June 2) from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.