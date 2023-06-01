Britain's Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli has tearfully praised contestant Malakai Bayoh after his 'angelic' performance in tonight's live semi-final.
The boy made shockwaves in the early stages of the competition with his operatic singing which earned him a golden buzzer.
After being sent straight through to the live semi-finals, he was ready to perform on Thursday night's show.
His song choice saw the former Strictly Come Dancing judge brought to tears as he described the singer as a "gift from God".
Simon Cowell echoed Bruno Tonioli's thoughts, saying his voice is God's gift.
The show saw other shock occurrences such as the revealing of Noodle the Cat's identity as a former Britain's Got Talent contestant.
Who is the voice behind Noodle the Cat as identity revealed on BGT semi-final?
The identity behind the singing cat was revealed to be none other than previous BGT contestant Tom Ball who took part in the 2022 season, coming third.
Upon revealing himself, the judges were quick to remark that neither they nor Ant and Dec knew about the switch-up.
BGT's Amanda Holden even made remarks about Tom's "sexy glow up" as he looked unrecognisable to many.
Fans left with 'goose bumps' after 'angelic' performance from Malakai Bayoh on Britain's Got Talent
Fans took to Twitter to express how emotional the whole act was with one viewer saying: "Goose bumps all the way through! Insane it was really amazing never heard a voice like this I'm not a opera fan personally but wow amazing! You got my 5 votes."
Another added: Wow. #BGT #BritainsGotTalent What a wee singer. Malakai to win."
While one said: "I think King Charles and the Royal family would love to see Malakai."
Britain's Got Talent's live semi-finals will continue from 8 pm on Friday (June 2) on ITV1 and ITVX.
