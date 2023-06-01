The cartoon cat gained attention for its use of CGI to create a truly unique act.

However, until now, the exact identity behind the cat was unknown with many speculating on who it could be.

Noodle the Cat took to the stage to sing the hit Guns N' Roses song Live And Let Die on Thursday.

The identity was hinted and teased at before the ITV performance in a video showing Noodle looking for a voice.

After the stunning performance, the identity was revealed to fans and the judging panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli.

Who is the voice behind Noodle the Cat as identity revealed on BGT semi-final?





The identity behind the singing cat was revealed to be none other than previous BGT contestant Tom Ball who took part in the 2022 season, coming third.

Upon revealing himself, the judges were quick to remark that neither they nor Ant and Dec knew about the switch-up.

BGT's Amanda Holden even made remarks about Tom's "sexy glow up" as he looked unrecognisable to many.

BGT viewers react as Noodle the Cat revealed to be Tom Ball

Britain's Got Talent viewers took to social media to discuss their shock at the reveal with one user writing: "Omg Tom Ball, i was thinking he looked familiar, i wanted him to win last year, he looks and sounds so good."

Another said: "Omg noodle is Tom Ball.... He sounds and looks AMAZING !! #Bgt #BritainsGotTalent."

One added: "I wasn't expecting that! Noodle....incredooble"

However, others were more critical of his appearance, claiming that he may have taken a spot from an act really needing the push.

One user said: "Clearly hasn't changed your life enough if you're back, taking someone else's bite at the cherry."

BGT will continue on Friday (May 2) from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.