The self-described "friendly neighbourhood funny man" won BGT in 2022 and has since made a name for himself as a comedian.

Axel Blakes' return to the BGT stage comes after he announced a UK tour in May, seeing the contestant-turned-star perform in cities like Cardiff, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

The news was initially announced on Twitter by the official BGT account with other stars like Diversity and James Arthur taking to the stage for the live finals.

The #BGT Live Finals are upon us! Diversity, James Arthur, Axel Blake and a whole host of West End SUPERSTARS are amongst those performing for you next week.



Read more about our spectacular Live Show Guest Performers here:

Who is BGT 2022 winner Axel Blake as he returns to ITV show for special performance?





Axel Blake is a comedian who gained fame after receiving the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell on ITV's BGT in 2022 for his observational comedy.

He was crowned the winner of the talent show after his set about different types of cyclists, nosey neighbours and dancing had judges in stitches.

Simon Cowell remarked on his final BGT act: "I really, really believe we have discovered a star."

Since his victory on BGT, he has been on shows like CBBC's Saturday Night Mash Up Live, Celebrity Lingo and Don't Hate The Playaz.

Get ready to laugh yourself silly because returning to the #BGT stage tonight is 2022 WINNER, Axel Blake! We cannot wait to see him perform for us once again!



Tune in for more hilarious moments at 8pm on ITV 1 and STV.

When is the BGT 2023 final taking place?





The final episode will take place on Sunday, June 4 from 7:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The final will see judges Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden name the 'best' act of the season.

The BGT live semi-finals will continue tonight (Thursday, June 1) from 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.