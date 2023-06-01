Schofield stepped down from ITV, including from his role as host of The British Soap Awards, on Friday (May 26) after he revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

This came a week after he stepped away from his role on ITV breakfast show This Morning after an alleged off-air rift with fellow co-host Holly Willoughby.

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield as host of The British Soap Awards?





With The British Soap Awards just a few days away ITV has announced who will be filling Schofield's role as host of the event.

I'm so excited to be this years host for The British Soap Awards!! I LOVE my soaps, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards! Tuesday, 8pm, @ITV & @ITVX pic.twitter.com/GuJlTnrDi8 — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 1, 2023

BAFTA award-winning TV presenter Jane McDonald revealed this morning (June 1) she would be taking over as host of the soap awards which will be ITV and ITVX on Tuesday, June 6.

McDonald is known for her presenting roles on Channel 5 shows including Cruising, Holidaying and Weekends Away with Jane McDonald.

When are The British Soap Awards 2023?





The British Soap Awards will be held on Tuesday, June 6. (Image: ITV)

The British Soap Awards will be held at The Lowry in Salford on Tuesday, June 6.

Describing the awards night ITV said: "As always, the award ceremony will celebrate a mammoth year in soap opera, looking back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears."

You can watch The British Soap Awards on ITV and ITVX at 8pm on Tuesday, June 6.