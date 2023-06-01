Thousands of trains are expected to be cancelled on each strike day causing disruption to millions of passengers.

There was widespread disruption to services yesterday (Wednesday 31 May), and is expected again on Friday 2 June, and Saturday 3 June as workers at 15 train companies walk out.

On lines where there are services, they will start later and finish earlier than normal.

A year ago the only thing on the table for @RMTunion members was:



Driver Only Operation



The closure of every ticket office from October 2022



Cutting catering services



New contracts with compulsory additional hours



Thousands of jobs to be made redundant



No pay offer https://t.co/mucyCk1FHD — RMT (@RMTunion) May 31, 2023

This varies depending on the operator.

For example, every Southeastern, Avanti West Coast, and TransPennine Express train will be cancelled on 31 May and 3 June.

Unions say any pay offer should reflect the rising cost of living - with the inflation rate currently sitting just below 10%.

Some disruption is also expected today (Thursday 1 June) due to an overtime ban for some workers.

If you have paid for a single-use ticket, you should be eligible for a partial or full refund if your train is delayed due to the strikes.

Contrary to belief, you are not entitled to a full refund if your train is delayed, as that depends on how long your train is delayed.

The majority of train firms now operate a 'Delay Repay' system.

How the 'Delay Repay' system works

This system means companies pay out regardless of whether the delay was their fault.

Below are the timings:

If it's delayed by 15-29 minutes you'll get 25% back (12.5% off a return)

If it's delayed by 30-59 minutes you'll get 50% back (25% off a return)

You'll get 100% back for 60-119 minutes (50% off a return)

You'll get 100% back off a single or return for delays of 120+ minutes

By targeting much loved sporting events like the Cup Final & Derby, rail union leaders have conspired to inflict as much misery as possible on passengers this week - here's what the Government has done to try and avoid this strike action.🧵👇 — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) May 31, 2023

How to get a refund

Let's be honest, most of us concede defeat when chasing up a train refund as the rules, links, and varying company policies can make it seem complicated.

However, despite attempts to tie you up in knots, submitting your claim can be straightforward.

With that in mind, Money Saving Experts have issued these five steps to follow in order to claim back on delayed and cancelled trains (provided you didn't use your ticket on another service):