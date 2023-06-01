Transport services across England, Scotland and Wales are set to be disrupted this week as rail workers walk out across several days.
Thousands of trains are expected to be cancelled on each strike day causing disruption to millions of passengers.
There was widespread disruption to services yesterday (Wednesday 31 May), and is expected again on Friday 2 June, and Saturday 3 June as workers at 15 train companies walk out.
On lines where there are services, they will start later and finish earlier than normal.
A year ago the only thing on the table for @RMTunion members was:— RMT (@RMTunion) May 31, 2023
Driver Only Operation
The closure of every ticket office from October 2022
Cutting catering services
New contracts with compulsory additional hours
Thousands of jobs to be made redundant
No pay offer https://t.co/mucyCk1FHD
This varies depending on the operator.
For example, every Southeastern, Avanti West Coast, and TransPennine Express train will be cancelled on 31 May and 3 June.
Unions say any pay offer should reflect the rising cost of living - with the inflation rate currently sitting just below 10%.
Some disruption is also expected today (Thursday 1 June) due to an overtime ban for some workers.
If you have paid for a single-use ticket, you should be eligible for a partial or full refund if your train is delayed due to the strikes.
Contrary to belief, you are not entitled to a full refund if your train is delayed, as that depends on how long your train is delayed.
The majority of train firms now operate a 'Delay Repay' system.
How the 'Delay Repay' system works
This system means companies pay out regardless of whether the delay was their fault.
Below are the timings:
- If it's delayed by 15-29 minutes you'll get 25% back (12.5% off a return)
- If it's delayed by 30-59 minutes you'll get 50% back (25% off a return)
- You'll get 100% back for 60-119 minutes (50% off a return)
- You'll get 100% back off a single or return for delays of 120+ minutes
By targeting much loved sporting events like the Cup Final & Derby, rail union leaders have conspired to inflict as much misery as possible on passengers this week - here's what the Government has done to try and avoid this strike action.🧵👇— Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) May 31, 2023
How to get a refund
Let's be honest, most of us concede defeat when chasing up a train refund as the rules, links, and varying company policies can make it seem complicated.
However, despite attempts to tie you up in knots, submitting your claim can be straightforward.
With that in mind, Money Saving Experts have issued these five steps to follow in order to claim back on delayed and cancelled trains (provided you didn't use your ticket on another service):
- Look up the train company running the service and find out how much you can get back.
- Make a note of the delay and the reason for it. Fill in the claim form – you can find it online or request one from the station or by phone.
- Keep hold of your tickets – you'll need to take a photo of them, or scan them if applying online, or post them to the train company if claiming that way. You need to claim directly to the train company, even if you purchased your tickets through a third-party reseller.
- Apply within the time limit of 28 days.
- If you're rejected for compensation or a refund escalate it to the Rail Ombudsmen or independent watchdog Transport Focus.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here