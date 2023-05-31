Ghetto Kids were given tonight’s (May 31) public vote in the third semi-final of the week after their energetic and “sassy” dance routine made the audience at home “beam”.

The group made up of orphaned and disadvantaged children from Uganda had been described as “something magic happening on stage" by Simon Cowell earlier in the show.

Meanwhile, when it came to the judge's vote, Simon, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli couldn’t decide and so Simon asked for it to be taken back to the public vote for the second time this week.

A hauntingly, beautiful performance from @JamesArthur23.



Watch him perform his brand new single 'A Year Ago' for the very first time: https://t.co/sArxLNVJ9L#BGT #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/bNsWgeipVs — BGT (@BGT) May 31, 2023

It was Welsh singer Travis George who claimed the second spot of the evening after his rendition of a Les Misérables song.

They now join Viggo Venn and 11-year-old Olivia Lynes from last night’s episode (May 30) as well as Monday’s semi-final winners Musa Motha and Amy Lou Smith.

When is the final of Britain’s Got Talent on TV?





The grand final of BGT 2023 will take place live from the Hammersmith Apollo in London on Sunday, June 4 from 7.30pm.

Just one of the special guests who will be performing during the ITV finale will be the cast of Les Misérables.

The show is in its record-breaking 38th year in London’s West End.

Social media reacts to Harry Churchill missing out on a place in Sunday’s BGT final

Schoolboy Harry Churchill who played a variety of songs as he "rocked out" on his electric guitar made it to the top three of the night but missed out on a place in Sunday’s final when the judge's vote was taken back to the public.

On Twitter, someone hopes Harry’s dreams are not over yet, saying: “I hope Harry gets the wildcard. I'm glad for Travis. The public have had decades of Cowell critiquing acts to get his choices through; doesn't work any more. #BGT2023”

“Brill show tonight. #HarryChurchill has an amazing career ahead of him, and any band would be gagging to have him on board. For someone so young, he's b****y impressive. Gutted he didn't get through though #BGT,” wrote another.

Someone claimed: “no offense travis but harry churchill deserved that spot”

Also supporting Harry, this person wrote: “Harry Churchill was the best tonight. #BGT2023”

This account says he is their winner of this year’s series, writing: “Harry Churchill is my winner of #BGT2023. Playing the Back To The Future theme and McFly whilst dressed as Marty. A kid after my own heart.”

More people are hoping for the youngster to be given the opportunity of a wildcard, posting: “That is well deserved to be fair. I wanted Harry Churchill, but Travis George was great. We need a wildcard so Harry Churchill can go through to the final. #BGT”

Britain's Got Talent semi-finals returns to ITV1 and ITVX tomorrow at 8pm.