The dance group is made up of disadvantaged and orphaned children aged between five and 13 from Uganda in East Africa and performed a dance routine to a medley of upbeat songs.

Commenting on their uplifting performance, Simon Cowell said: "It was just pure magic.

"When something’s great it’s great. You feel the energy behind you when something magic happens on this stage.

“It was one of my favourite moments in all the years I’ve done this show.

“The audience genuinely love you.”

Bruno pressed his golden buzzer during Ghetto Kids’ audition mid-way through their performance which was also described as “magical” by Simon.

Ghetto Kids leave ITV viewers ‘beaming’ after performance on Britain’s Got Talent

The youthful dance group received a lot of support on social media as the nation has fallen in love with their joyous expressions and “sass”, while the audience in the studio roared and cheered.

Speaking about their semi-final dance, one person said: “Well, that has left me beaming! #GhettoKids #BGT2023 #BGT”

Someone posted: “Ghetto Kids:- #BGT. I love Ghetto Kids. Their dancing is so rhythmical and authentic. They move so naturally when they perform and I like the African fusion when they dance. Ghetto kids are great. Loved that performance.”

Another account wrote: “These 'Ghetto Kids, 'n this kinda style of dancing seriously makes you wanna get up 'n start dancing yourself! Makes you smile 'n all! #BritainsGotTalent #BGT2023 #BGT”

This viewer says they could potentially win the BGT 2023 series, adding: “Think we have just watched the winner right there! #bgt” along with two clapping hand emojis.

Also showing their support, a user tweeted: “I love these kids so much. They make me smile so much; their sass is amazing #BGT2023 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent”

“There’s only a couple of them and they have more energy than the 30+ dance groups #bgt,” says one fan.