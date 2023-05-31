The two semi-finalists who go through tonight will join dancer Musa Motha, vocal powerhouse Amy Lou Smith and last night’s successful acts Viggo Venn and Olivia Lynes.

Viggo Venn won the public’s vote after this musical rendition of My Name Is and an energetic dance as he ripped off countless hi-vis jackets.

While 11-year-old singer Olivia Lynes was given the judge's vote after a magical cover of the Frozen classic Into the Unknown.

Olivia was surrounded by a backdrop of twinkling stars and fluffy clouds as she stood on a giant moon prop and sang.

She automatically made it through to the semi-finals as judge Amanda Holden pressed the golden buzzer for her during the audition stages.

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?





The third live semi-final will air on ITV1 from 8pm until 10pm tonight and will be broadcast from the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

The rest of the shows will follow every night throughout the week other than Saturday, leading up to the grand final on Sunday, June 4.

The acts will be competing for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a life-changing £250,000 money prize.

Who are the 8 acts performing in the 3rd Britain’s Got Talent semi-final tonight?





From yo-yo experts to comedians and illusionists, here are the eight acts performing in Wednesday’s third semi-final on BGT:

Toy Toy Toy – Duo Naoto and Shu from Japan performing yo-yo tricks

Markus Birdman - Comedian from Essex

Harry Churchill - 11-year-old schoolboy playing the electric guitar

Notorious - Young dance group including children from the ages of eight to 16

Miki Dark - Illusionist performing tricks

Travis George - Singer from South Wales

Dylan B - The 12-year-old schoolboy who sang an impressive version of Listen by Beyoncé during his audition

Ghetto Kids - Dance group from Uganda made up of disadvantaged and orphaned children aged between five and 13 (they were also Bruno Tonioli’s first golden buzzer act)

X-Factor winner and Impossible hitmaker James Arthur will also perform during tonight’s show.