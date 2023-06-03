If you’re like me, having a staple skin routine is a huge part of my day and although this may sound a little embarrassing, ever since I was a teenager it’s something I look forward to in the morning and evenings.

I have always loved trying new products and the endless varieties of ‘dupes’ I have come across on social media as I figure out different ways to make my ‘self care’ as affordable as possible.

However, in the last few years, I developed acne and had to strip back all skin care, relying mostly on prescribed medication only.

I’ve been careful with what I’ve put on my face and although I’m no dermatologist, I try my best to make sure I’m looking after it as well as I can.

Everyone’s skin is different but one product I have been using that hasn’t been irritating my skin is Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant - but costing £34 per 118ml, it can soon add up when using it every day.

That’s why I was eager to try Aldi’s new Lacura 2% BHA Toner priced at £4.99 per 100ml after coming across recommendations on TikTok.

Is Aldi’s Lacura 2% BHA Toner as good as Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant?





The Paula’s Choice exfoliant is recommended for congested, oily and combination skin and works to help reduce blackheads and breakouts, which I can confirm, does exactly what it says.

But the Lacura toner from Aldi really did surprise me as to how well it works in just the same way.

When I first started trying the product, I noticed how I wasn’t waking up in the morning to find my face covered in tiny white spots, just one of the symptoms of acne which I couldn’t seem to get rid of.

I remember a particular day when I headed out to a day of retail therapy at Dunelm and Boots and noticed how hydrated and plump my skin was without wearing any makeup.

A side-effect from my prescribed skin treatment means I’m prone to excessively dry skin but the patches around my nose and mouth have been exfoliated completely.

When comparing the two as someone who has ‘skin problems’, I think they both work incredibly well, but as the cost of living crisis is not going to disappear any time soon, this could be one to add to the trolley the next time you’re popping into to Aldi for the latest bargains.

What is Aldi’s Lacura 2% BHA Toner?





Aldi’s Lacura 2% BHA Toner is a new release from the supermarket that is fragrance-free and vegan-friendly. It joins the numerous Lacura products that are also dermatologically tested and cruelty-free.

It’s been formulated with ingredients including Salicylic Acid, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract and Methylpropanediol – like the famous Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.

The toner offers a “gentle and lightweight formula” and works to effectively remove dead skin for a smoother, clearer, and more luminous complexion.

Additionally, its BHA ingredient offers anti-inflammatory properties to help reduce the appearance of breakouts and blackheads.

