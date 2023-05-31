Michael Socha leads the cast of The Gallows Pole, a new drama from the acclaimed writer and director Shane Meadows.
An adaptation of the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, it will focus on the rise of the Cragg Vale Coiners, a gang of counterfeiters in 18th-century Yorkshire.
A synopsis on the Radio Times states: "David Hartley [Socha] returns to his family's moor-top dwelling after seven years in Birmingham.
"The area has declined in the time he has been away and while he is broken physically, he now has cash, and is determined to change his community for the better."
Meadows is best known for writing and directing the 2006 film This Is England and its television sequels during the 2010s.
Most recently he headed up the 2019 drama series The Virtues, starring Stephen Graham, which broadcast on ITV.
The Gallows Pole full cast
- Michael Socha as David Hartley
- Sophie McShera as Grace Hartley
- Thomas Turgoose as William Hartley
- Samuel Edward-Cook as Isaac Hartley
- Yusra Warsama as Bethsheba
- Nicole Barber-Lane as Susie
- Jordan Preston as Stagman
- Ralph Ineson as The Clothier
- Dave Perkins as Tom Hartley
- Stuart Zubrzycki as Billy Vardy
- Anthony Welsh
- Adam Fogerty
- Eve Burley
When will The Gallows Pole be on TV?
The first episode of The Gallows Pole will air at 9 pm on Wednesday, May 31 on BBC Two.
There will be two further episodes which will air at the same time on a Wednesday in the corresponding weeks.
