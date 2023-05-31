An adaptation of the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, it will focus on the rise of the Cragg Vale Coiners, a gang of counterfeiters in 18th-century Yorkshire.

A synopsis on the Radio Times states: "David Hartley [Socha] returns to his family's moor-top dwelling after seven years in Birmingham.

"The area has declined in the time he has been away and while he is broken physically, he now has cash, and is determined to change his community for the better."

Meadows is best known for writing and directing the 2006 film This Is England and its television sequels during the 2010s.

Most recently he headed up the 2019 drama series The Virtues, starring Stephen Graham, which broadcast on ITV.

The Gallows Pole full cast

Michael Socha as David Hartley

Sophie McShera as Grace Hartley

Thomas Turgoose as William Hartley

Samuel Edward-Cook as Isaac Hartley

Yusra Warsama as Bethsheba

Nicole Barber-Lane as Susie

Jordan Preston as Stagman

Ralph Ineson as The Clothier

Dave Perkins as Tom Hartley

Stuart Zubrzycki as Billy Vardy

Anthony Welsh

Adam Fogerty

Eve Burley

When will The Gallows Pole be on TV?





The first episode of The Gallows Pole will air at 9 pm on Wednesday, May 31 on BBC Two.

There will be two further episodes which will air at the same time on a Wednesday in the corresponding weeks.