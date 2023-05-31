A Twitter account called 'Exposing George Fensom' put out several tweets taking aim at George Fensom and his alleged past conduct.

The 24-year-old has now revealed heavy regret after being accused of "surrounding himself with racists" and "writing homophobic and misogynistic tweets".

It comes on the back of resurfaced cheating allegations that first arose in December.

George Fensom has recently been cast in Love Island this is extremely concerning considering the people he surrounds himself with are very well known racists in Bedford…

George is pictured here posing front and centre with Dom Marino who was fired from red bull racing… pic.twitter.com/eitgqrwX2O — Exposing George Fensom (@Georgeyboyyyy) May 30, 2023

The homophobic Tweets came from the now-deactivated @_Georgeefensom account.

In one post, the user appeared to use the 'f*****' slur.

It is worth noting that the racist language that is referenced relates to another individual, not Fensom.

Back in 2022, TikToker Ebony Skeeley shared a video claiming her 'ex-boyfriend' was George.

She showed a few pictures of them together and labeled words over each of them.

She called him a “cheat”, and said he “made empty promises,” with the clip having over 25,000 views.

Newsquest contacted ITV and Fensom in regards to both sets of claims.

In a statement released today, he said: "I honestly just feel absolutely sick about those tweets.

"They are not who I am today, they couldn't be any further from the man I am today and you quite frankly, if I could turn back time I wouldn't even have put those.

"To be honest with you, it's me being really naive at that age.

"I made the account back in 2011, so it's just stupidity on my behalf and doesn't reflect on who I am today at all."

He also responded to the TikTok made by his ex-girlfriend: “That isn't an accusation that reflects me at all, I couldn't be any further from that accusation and I feel quite upset about that accusation.

"But at the end of the day I've just got to move forward now and ultimately go into the villa and prove that isn't the George that's been painted a picture of, that isn't me, that would never be me.

“I really can't think of anything worse than being something like that.”

Ahead of his appearance on the popular dating show, he gave insight into why he decided to enter the villa.

He said: “I want them (other contestants) to be passionate about something, whether it’s a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays...

“I prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me- although I don’t believe that’s physically possible.

“I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner.”

Here’s everything we know about George

When asked how his family would describe him, George said: “I’m the first person to bring the vibe up, I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out.

“My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance, I’m gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa.”

George has said his dream woman is Megan Fox.

“I’m going to go with a little sweetheart called Megan Fox, if you’ve seen Transformers…,” he said.

“The second would be Anne Hegerty from The Chase, I wouldn’t crack on with her but I’d have a laugh with her. I’d also like Nigella Lawson to cook something sexy.”

Love Island returns Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2.