Already in 2023 we've seen the likes of the Northern Lights and Lyrid Meteor showers light up the UK night sky.

But June is set to bring a long list of exciting events to keep an eye out for in the night sky.

Here's a list of what you can expect to see in the night sky in June 2023 according to astronomy app Star Walk:

What to see in the night sky in the Northern Hemisphere in June 2023

June 1: From June 1, Uranus becomes more visible in the morning sky.

From June 1, Uranus becomes more visible in the morning sky. June 4: Full Strawberry Moon and the best chance to see Venus.

What is a Strawberry Moon?





According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac the name refers to June’s full moon which is typically the last full moon of spring or the first of summer.

It has nothing to do with the colour or appearance of the moon.

The Strawberry Moon name, which was used by the Native Americans, refers to the ripening of the fruit representing the best time to harvest it.

A strawberry moon has nothing to do with its colour or appearance. (Image: PA)

June 7: Daytime asteroid showers are at their peak - meaning they will be at their most visible.

Daytime asteroid showers are at their peak - meaning they will be at their most visible. June 9: Moon passes near Saturn

Moon passes near Saturn June 14: Moon passes near Jupiter

Moon passes near Jupiter June 17: Alignment of Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury.

How to see the planetary alignment

Star Walk said the best time to see the planetary alignment was around an hour before sunrise.

The website said it was important to make sure "you’re looking at the planets and not the stars".

Star Walk added: "It’s not as obvious as it seems! It may be easy to distinguish Jupiter because it will be the brightest celestial object in the morning sky until the Sun rises.

"The other planets, however, are much fainter. One of the differences is that the planets, unlike the stars, don’t twinkle."

June 18: New moon

New moon June 21: Summer solstice

Large crowds flock to Stonehenge each year to celebrate the summer solstice. (Image: PA)

What is the summer solstice?





The solstice will take place on June 21 in 2023. The Earth's Northern Hemisphere will be tilted closest to the Sun and experience the longest day and shortest night of the year.

This is called the summer solstice and in astronomical terms marks the first day of summer.

The Moon moves from Venus to Mars 🌒Get ready for a celestial treat ⬇️https://t.co/avwWcQRyZZ pic.twitter.com/HjbZlGVMAp — Star Walk (@StarWalk) May 22, 2023

June 22: Moon passes near Venus and Mars

Depending on solar activity more sitings of the Northern Lights may also be possible throughout June.

So be sure to keep an eye on the night sky throughout June, you never know what you might see.